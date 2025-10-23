Poll: Republican Paul LePage Leads Democrat Rep. Jared Golden in Maine House Race

Nazi-tattooed candidate Graham Platner isn’t the only Maine Democrat in deep trouble.

Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), one of the most endangered House Democrats in the 2026, is facing serious headwinds in his bid to remain in Washington.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is polling at 49 percent to Golden’s 44 percent, the latest trouble for the incumbent who is one of the top targets for Republican campaign groups in the 2026 cycle.

The same poll shows his favorability two points below those of Matt Dunlap, his new primary challenger.

In August, before Dunlap entered the race, Breitbart News reported exclusively on a polling memo revealing Golden’s favorability numbers were only two points ahead of Dunlap’s.

The latest poll suggests Golden’s popularity is declining in his large, rural Maine district.

Republicans already prioritizing this race reveled in the latest developments.

“Poll after poll proves what we’ve been saying all along: Jared Golden’s serial flip-flopping has caught up to him and Mainers are ready for change,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement.

“No one likes Jared Golden. He should drop out to save face and preserve what little credibility (16%) he has left.” Lydia Hall, a spokeswoman for the Congressional Leadership Fund, added in a statement.

Golden is one of thirteen House Democrats in districts won by Trump in 2024 being targeted by Republicans. Perhaps more troubling for Golden, LePage won Maine’s Second Congressional District in each of his three campaigns for governor.

The latest poll revealing LePage’s lead was taken before reports reverberated throughout Maine that Democrat Graham Platner, candidate for U.S. Senate in the state, tattooed a Nazi symbol onto his chest in 2007. The same poll showed Platner up in the Democrat primary over Gov. Janet Mills a staggering 58 percent to 24 percent, although the tattoo controversy, coupled with a string of past statements and posts coming to light, are likely to weaken his standing.

The controversy could harm Golden and other Maine Democrats as well.

The latest poll was conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.