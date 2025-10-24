Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the United States, even in sanctuary jurisdictions that have attempted to thwart such enforcement of federal immigration law.

“Every day, and despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, our ICE officers are arresting pedophiles, sexual assailants, murderers, and violent criminals,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

It is unimaginable to think sanctuary politicians put these monsters and sickos over their own constituents. American citizens deserve better. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are making America safe again one depraved criminal illegal alien removal at a time. [Emphasis added]

On Thursday, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Juan Enamorado-Leiva of Honduras, who had been convicted of second-degree murder in Durham County, North Carolina.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Alejandro Gonzalez-Ortiz of Mexico, convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in the sanctuary state of California, as well as illegal alien Froilan Mejia-Olvera of Mexico, convicted of sexual assault in Collin County, Texas.

Jose Alfredo Gomez-Vallecios, an illegal alien from El Salvador, and Quoc Ky Luong, an illegal alien from Vietnam, were both arrested by ICE agents in the sanctuary state of California after they were each convicted of robbery.

