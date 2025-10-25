Kamala Harris: ‘I Am Not Done’ and May Run for President in 2028

Former Vice President Kamala Harris told a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) show this weekend that she may run for the presidency again in 2028.

“I am not done. I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones,” she told the BBC during an interview to be aired on “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.”

In keeping with the possibility of another try at the presidency, Harris dismissed polls that put her as an also-ran behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the Democratic nominee in the next presidential election.

“If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she told the network.

Newsweek reported a few of the latest surveys:

A Politico-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey, conducted between July 31 and August 11, put California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead with 25 percent support among Democrats and independents, compared to Harris’ 19 percent. Analysis on Friday by pollster Lakshya Jain showed that Harris has one of the highest unfavorability ratings among senior Democrats, with 54 percent saying they have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of her.

In the interview, Harris replayed her 2024 campaign message criticizing President Donald Trump as an authoritarian, adding some new shots based on his ten months in office.

She brought up the suspension of late night ABC host Jimmy Kimmel for lying about Charlie Kirk’s murder, placing the host’s layoff at Trump’s feet, though no evidence has emerged to date that the president was involved in ABC’s decision.

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists…” she told the Sunday show. “His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke, and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process.”

“He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice,” she also claimed. “And he has done exactly that.”

Harris also slammed business leaders and others for too easily supporting Trump and agreeing to his wishes.

She told the network, “There are many… that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation.

When the British network asked for a response to Harris’s comments about the president, a White House spokesperson dismissed former vice president’s remarks

“When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should’ve taken the hint — the American people don’t care about her absurd lies,” spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the network.

“Or maybe she did take the hint and that’s why she’s continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications.”

