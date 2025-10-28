President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deported more than half a million illegal aliens from the United States since the president’s mass deportation program began in late January, agency officials reveal.

This week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration is breaking records with more than 527,000 illegal aliens deported thus far, with an expectation that close to 600,000 will have been deported by the end of Trump’s first year of his second term.

“The Trump Administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations. This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years.

[Emphasis added]

Aside from violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the hands of the Mexican drug cartels, left-wing rioters, and gangs, McLaughlin said the agency has been forced to deal with “a historic number of injunctions from activist judges,” but that such legal action has not slowed down deportations or arrests.

“… DHS, ICE, and [Customs and Border Protection] have not just closed the border, but made historic strides to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country,” McLaughlin said. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence: Migrants are now turning back before they even reach our borders. Migration through Panama’s Darien Gap is down 99.99 percent.”

As Breitbart News recently reported, more than 480,000 illegal aliens have been arrested since Trump took office, with 7-in-10 having criminal charges against them or criminal convictions on their record.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.