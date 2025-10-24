Federal prosecutors are now revealing that an illegal alien, accused of killing three people while driving a semi-trailer truck, had failed a written driving exam 10 times in yet another shocking revelation in the case.

In August, 28-year-old illegal alien Harjinder Singh of India was driving a semi-truck when he made an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway and spurred a crash that left three people dead.

Video of the crash quickly went viral as Singh, and his brother in the passenger seat, can be seen having little-to-no reaction to the crash.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, who is investigating how Singh was able to secure a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), says the illegal alien repeatedly failed a written exam before the crash.

“As we continue our investigation into California, Washington, and Harjinder Singh, we learned that Singh failed his written exam 10 times, and he took his behind-the-wheel training course at a private CDL school in Washington,” Uthmeier wrote on X. “That school will be hearing from my office soon.”

An investigation opened by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy found that Singh was able to secure the CDL thanks to the sanctuary states of Washington and California.

On July 15, 2023, the sanctuary state of Washington issued a CDL to Singh, even as illegal aliens are not eligible for such licenses. Then, in July of 2024, the sanctuary state of California issued Singh a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL.

On July 3 of this year, Singh was pulled over by the New Mexico State Police for speeding and given a ticket, but officers failed to conduct an English Language Proficiency assessment, allowing him to continue driving the semi-truck despite not speaking English.

After the deadly crash in Florida, Singh was given an English Language Proficiency assessment by the Department of Transportation. Officials said he failed the test, correctly answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions and accurately identifying just 1 of 4 traffic signs.

The fatal crash involving the illegal alien spurred Secretary of State Marco Rubio to pause the issuance of CDLs going to foreign nationals.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.