In the sanctuary state of Illinois, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has attempted to impede federal immigration enforcement, an illegal alien is accused of killing a Republican elected official and his wife in Coles County.

Police say that 34-year-old illegal alien Edwin Pacheco-Meza of Honduras was driving a van on Oct. 24 when he crossed the center lane and struck 71-year-old Michael Clayton and his wife, 66-year-old Gail Clayton — killing them instantly.

Michael Clayton was a Republican elected official who served on the Coles County Board.

“Mike and Gail were a team in every sense. Together, they lived their lives with strong values, unwavering love for family, and a deep dedication to their hometown,” the couple’s obituary reads:

They believed in supporting the Charleston community and keeping their business local whenever possible. Whether it was groceries, gifts, or meals, they always chose local shops and markets, proudly supporting small businesses and encouraging others to do the same. They were familiar faces at the Charleston Farmer’s Market, always taking time to visit with neighbors and friends.

[Emphasis added]

Pacheco-Meza, who crossed the southern border as an unknown got-away, was in his vehicle with 18-year-old illegal alien Juan Morales-Martinez of Guatemala, who crossed the border in December 2023 and was released into the United States interior by the Biden administration.

The illegal aliens were found with an extended magazine, firearm ammunition, drugs, and an open container of alcohol in their vehicle, police say.

Pacheco-Meza was charged with reckless homicide and drunk driving, while Morales-Martinez was charged with drug possession and weapons violations.

After they were arrested, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers against the illegal aliens, seeking custody of them, but the detainers were ignored by the Clark County Jail thanks to Pritzker’s sanctuary state policy.

Still, ICE agents waited for Morales-Martinez to be released from jail and arrested him outside of the jail. Pacheco-Meza remains in Clark County Jail.

“Two innocents were killed because this criminal illegal alien chose to drive under the influence,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE and CBP in Illinois to restore law-and-order and remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities. Anyone who is in the U.S. illegally and thinks they can roam free while breaking our laws and harming Americans is in for a rude awakening. If you are in our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, arrest you, remove you, and you will never return. [Emphasis added]

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.