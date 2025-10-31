WATCH — Halloween at the White House: Trump and Melania Give Candy and Hugs

Halloween celebrations at the White House were a jolly success Thursday evening as President Donald Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, handed out candy and hugs at the annual event on the South Lawn.

An energized commander-in-chief joined his wife to hand out candy to hundreds of trick-or-treaters on Thursday night just a couple of hours after his major trip to Asia, where he — in part — met with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in South Korea and struck a trade deal.

One video shows a little girl gently tapping Trump’s hand as he looked away, trying to get his attention for candy. Her method works, and he quickly turns, bends down, and hands her candy.

Another video shows FLOTUS warmly rubbing the arm of a little girl, who appeared to be a bit spooked.

One video shows Trump taken aback by a particularly patriotic Halloween costume.

And so was the case throughout the night. One costume harkened back to President Trump’s day at work at McDonald’s during his last presidential campaign, when he essentially trolled former Vice President Kamala Harris for claiming she had worked there.

One video garnered extra attention as it showed Trump place a candy bar on a child’s head, much like he did during a White House Halloween celebration several years ago.

It was not just candy, either. Many children wanted hugs from Trump, and he delivered.

Notably, there were no awkward incidents in comparison to last year’s celebration at the White House, where former President Joe Biden awkwardly pretended to bite babies.