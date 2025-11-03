Exclusive–’Undisputed King of the Internet’: Team Trump Draws Close to 1 Billion Views in October

The Team Trump social media accounts, led by X Strategies and its co-founder Alex Bruesewitz, garnered nearly a billion views in October alone across platforms and smoked the official Democrat accounts on TikTok and Instagram.

The @TeamTrump account on TikTok pulled in 150 million views for the month, smashing the 88.7 million views accumulated by @Democrats. Democrats fared even worse on Instagram’s TikTok equivalent, “Reels.” The @TeamTrump account amassed 264 million Instagram Reel views in October — more than 10 times @theDemocrats’ 25 million total, per data reviewed by Breitbart News.

A reel showing the new flair Trump added to his signature dance when arriving in Malaysia for a historic trip at the end of the month garnered a whopping 1.4 million likes and 72,000 comments. An AI-generated reel, posted during the left’s “No Kings” protests on October 18, depicted Trump as a king waving from the White House. The post generated 523,000 likes and 44,500 comments, according to figures on Instagram.

The X Strategies-led accounts drew 316 million total Instagram views, including posts that are not just reels.

“Month after month, President Trump dominates social media like no one else, making our jobs incredibly easy. Many call him ‘the Undisputed King of the Internet.’ His organic reach crushes the competition, pulling in eyeballs effortlessly and authentically,” Bruesewitz said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Indeed, the Team Trump accounts have been dominating Democrats on a monthly basis, with significant view count differentials throughout the summer and now into the fall. In June, the accounts drew nearly 200 million more views than the official Democrat accounts on Instagram and TikTok, and in August outperformed Democrats by over 160,000,000 views on the two platforms. The @TeamTrump accounts bested Democrats by about 185,000,000 views on the platforms in September.

With another 58.3 million views on X, including 1.35 million likes, and 261 million views on Facebook, @TeamTrump accounts collectively reached close to 1 billion views for October across platforms. The accounts continue to rack up followers. @TeamTrump accounts drew 289,000 new TikTok followers, 422,394 new Instagram followers, 840,000 new Facebook followers, 19,100 new X followers, and 37,000 new Truth Social followers, or 1.6 million total new followers, throughout October.