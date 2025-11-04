America First Groups Fuel Groundswell of Support That Could Flip New Jersey Red for Jack Ciattarelli

Trump-aligned groups throughout New Jersey are seeing late momentum that could tilt the race in favor of Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli.

Based on the doors knocked, voter responses, and voter registration numbers in New Jersey, America First Works and Citizens Alliance, who have partnered on ground game efforts, see a competitive race heading into Tuesday, representatives told Breitbart News.

“There’s clearly been a momentum shift in New Jersey. The responses we’re seeing on the ground there and data behind our operation prove it,” said John Rogers, AFW Executive Director. “We are seeing a surge of America First voters who are seeking relief from over taxation and pro-crime policies.”

America First Works (AFW) knocked on 200,000 doors heading into Election Day and will have sent 8 million texts to potential voters throughout The Garden State before the polls close.

The response is far more favorable to Republicans than in 2021, when Ciattarelli shocked the political world by running a far closer race than projected in a blue state that has continued trending towards the center since then.

“Through absentee and early voting we have seen an electorate that is 5.3% more supportive of President Trump and his policies, compared to those who had voted at the same time in 2021,” Rogers said. “That is a good sign that the residents of New Jersey may finally get some relief from terrible policies.”

Citizens Alliance initiative, the New Jersey Chase, has knocked 500,000 doors since August heading into Election Day, part of those efforts to flip the state.

“Citizens Alliance launched the NJ CHASE program to take the playbook we used in PA and deploy it to flip New Jersey red,” Cliff Maloney, Citizens Alliance CEO, told Breitbart News. “We are honored to join forces with partners like America First Works. As of [Monday], we will knock on our 500,000th door to win.”

The Trump movement has put in a massive effort to leave no stone unturned in New Jersey and are making a final push on Election Day. In addition to the partnered America First groups, Scott Pressler’s Early Vote Action and Turning Point Action have made heavy pushes to rally voters and secure votes before Election Day.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.