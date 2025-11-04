ICE Agents Arrest 25 Illegal Aliens Working at Louisiana Shipyard

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a worksite raid just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, arresting more than two dozen illegal aliens working at a shipyard.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and holding employers accountable,” ICE’s Matt Wright said of the raid.

According to ICE officials, the raid occurred on October 30 at Barrois Welding Services in Harvey, Louisiana, after the company’s owner, Russel E. Barrois, repeatedly failed to turn over employment authorization documents dating back to March.

Among the documents Barrois did not turn over were requests for employee documentation such as I-9 forms, identification documents, and a current employee listing.

During the raid, ICE agents arrested 25 illegal aliens working at the shipyard — all from Honduras. Their criminal histories include drunk driving, prior illegal reentry, resisting a police officer by giving a false statement, and discharging a firearm.

“We will continue to investigate and take action against those who fail to comply with the law,” Wright said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.