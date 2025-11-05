Billionaire Alex Soros Hails Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s Victory: ‘The American Dream Continues’

Alex Soros, the son of leftist billionaire megadonor George Soros, on Tuesday hailed socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election to become the next mayor of New York City.

“So proud to be a New Yorker! The American dream continues! Congrats, Mayor Zohran Mamdani,” Soros wrote, sharing a picture of him and Mamdani.

George Soros in 2023 handed control over the family’s $25 billion-plus philanthropic enterprise that bankrolls leftist causes, otherwise known as the Open Society Foundations.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that the Open Society Foundations “partially funded” the organization behind a rally for accused MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Binder wrote:

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were readying to take custody of Abrego Garcia on Monday, the far-left group CASA held a rally in support of the accused human smuggler — who has also been accused of MS-13 gang membership, domestic violence, and abuse of women. CASA’s Lydia Walther-Rodriguez translated at the rally for Abrego Garcia, who said he is a victim of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. As Breitbart News has long reported, Soros’s Open Society Foundations have thrown millions at CASA to advocate for mass immigration over the years. In 2023, the Open Society Foundations awarded CASA a $250,000 grant and CASA in Action, the group’s political action committee (PAC), with $1.6 million.

In August, President Donald Trump called for George and Alex Soros to be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act due their alleged support of violent protests in the United States.

“George Soros, and his Wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE.”