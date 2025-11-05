Chuck Schumer Begins to Embrace Zohran Mamdani Following Election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged direct outreach with Zohran Mamdani and referenced Democrat electoral momentum as the party’s internal dynamics continue to unfold after New York City’s mayoral election.

Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram reported Wednesday on X that Schumer stated:

This morning, I talked with Mayor-elect Mamdani. We had a very, very good conversation. We said that we cared about New York City and that we look forward to working together to help the city and improve the city. I congratulated him on running a very, very good campaign. And the issue that he is stressed is being stressed by Democrats across the country from one end of America to the other. The high costs that the Trump administration is imposing on us and their failure to do anything about it.

Schumer has not released a separate full written statement about Mamdani. The closest thing to a public comment from his own account is a post declaring that Democrats “swept last night in statewide and local races across the country” in New Jersey, Virginia, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, arguing that “Americans are fed up with the failed Republican agenda” and stating Democrats are “fighting to lower costs and fighting for them.”

Progressive groups have framed Mamdani’s victory as a turning point inside the Democratic Party. The Bernie Sanders-founded Our Revolution in a press release late Tuesday night contended that Mamdani’s affordability-focused message defeated Donald Trump, the Democrat establishment, and donor classes of both parties, and claimed establishment leadership “are losing relevance,” including Chuck Schumer.

A national survey released Monday showed 52 percent of respondents disapprove of Schumer’s job performance, while 23 percent approve.

In late October, Schumer refused to directly answer whether or not he would vote for Mamdani. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ultimately backed him, saying the party must unite and that Mamdani has centered the affordability crisis and committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers.

Trump told Breitbart News on October 21 that Schumer is “gonezo” and asserted that Mamdani appears to be the Democrats’ new leader. He remarked that Democrats “skipped socialism and they went down to communism,” and described Schumer as “shot,” calling poll numbers evidence the Senate Minority Leader is “probably finished.” Trump said the far left has gained control and contended the Democrats no longer have leadership.