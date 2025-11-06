Exclusive: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Abuser with 14 Prior Convictions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien with 14 prior criminal convictions, including cruelty towards a child.

“The Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history has not stopped ICE from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities across the country,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Yesterday, ICE arrested child rapists, kidnappers, and child abusers. President Trump and Secretary Noem have unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

Among the illegal aliens arrested is Ricardo Ventura-Garcia of Mexico, who has 14 prior criminal convictions, such as cruelty toward a child, assault, kidnapping, and drug possession and was arrested in Ogden, Utah.

ICE also arrested Maximo De Jesus Peralta-Rodriguez of the Dominican Republic, who has been convicted of rape of a child and deviant sexual intercourse in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania — a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca of Guatemala was similarly arrested after he had been convicted of fourth-degree rape involving sexual penetration of another person without consent in Georgetown, Delaware.

ICE agents arrested Moses Antonio Menjivar-Tobar of El Salvador in Grayson County, Texas, as well as Diego Zashaury Melendez-Moreira of Honduras in the Bronx, New York City, a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Menjivar-Tobar was previously convicted of intoxication manslaughter, while Melendez-Moreira was convicted of attempted robbery.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.