Leavitt Rips Reporters for Refusing to Cover Trump’s Affordability Progress

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted members of the White House press pool on Friday, saying that they refuse to cover President Donald Trump’s progress and efforts to make goods more affordable for Americans.

After highlighting that inflation reached levels not seen in nearly half a century under the Biden administration and ways in which he has lowered prices, Trump invited Leavitt to respond to a reporter’s question on affordability, which Trump said was asked in a “fake, disgusting manner.”

“It’s very unfortunate that the reporters in this room refused to address, sir, what you just said, which is that you inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history, and you are fixing it in 10 short months,” Leavitt said.

“And your entire administration has been tasked with this effort–from Treasury Department to Agriculture Department to the National Economic Council right here at the White House, they are slashing regulation,” she added.

Leavitt highlighted Trump’s tax cuts for middle-class Americans in the One Big Beautiful Bill, before hammering reporters.

“So affordability is what the American people elected this President to do, and he is doing it, and you guys refuse to cover it, and you refuse to cover that the previous administration created the worst unaffordability crisis in American history,” she added.

Indeed, Trump is making progress on many fronts. He has struck deals with five major pharmaceutical companies to substantially lower the costs of key prescription drugs when bought through the TrumpRX website, which will be operational in January. As a couple of examples, Novo Nordisk-produced drugs Ozempic and Wegovy will cost about $350 per month, down from $1,000 and $1,350, respectively, on the website, thanks to a deal announced Thursday.

Trump has also driven egg prices down by 85 percent since March. In comparison, eggs rose a whopping 147 percent from the beginning of the Biden administration through August 2024–just two months before Trump’s landslide election win.

Moreover, Walmart’s Thanksgiving bundle, which feeds ten, is running for slightly below $40. The $4 per person average is significantly cheaper than the $7 per person average of last year’s meal.

Under Trump, interest rates have fallen twice by a quarter of a point, and now sit in the 3.75-4 percent range. Additionally, the typical new mortgage cost is $3,000 a year, as Trump spotlighted on Wednesday. As Breitbart News noted, the costs of butter, ice cream, cereal, and fresh fruit are dropping as well.

Leavitt noted Friday that “Wages rising at the fastest pace in 60 years.”