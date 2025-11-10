EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin: NYC Is Going to Have to ‘Survive’ Reign of Mamdani

New York City is going to have to “survive” the reign of Muslim socialist mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said during an event with Breitbart News.

Zeldin, a former New York congressman, spoke about the Democrat Party embracing its far-left activist base.

“Mamdani gets nominated, and now he’s elected. Now he’s next mayor of New York City. And I’m from New York, as you point out, Matt, born and raised, and I am scared for this city that is not going to go in the right direction,” he said, pointing to the city’s economic issues and predicting they will get worse.

“They’re budgeting fiscal issues that are going to get worse. They have public safety issues that unfortunately are going to go in the wrong direction, and residents and businesses are going to flee. And they’re saying, ‘Why do you tax the wealthy?’ I saw this play out with de Blasio. When de Blasio got elected in 2013 he said, ‘Let’s tax, increase taxes, on the wealthy, and let’s have universal childhood pre-k,'” he said, explaining that what happened could be seen from a mile away.

“It’s 2014, and Andrew Cuomo was running for his first reelection in 2014 he ends up contacting de Blasio. ‘Hey, great news. We have your money for universal childhood pre-k.’ De Blasio’s response to Cuomo was, ‘That’s not good enough. I want my tax increase.’ So what was very revealing is that this push for increasing taxes on the wealthy was because [of] the election in 2013,” he said.

“And when you actually get elected and you’re in this position, and you start daring New Yorkers to flee, telling billionaires you are no longer welcome, that you think that billionaires maybe can afford a flight to Florida — they probably have taken it already. The few who are left and their businesses, they’re going to go and not look back,” he said.

The consequences of the left-wing policies are “dire,” Zeldin said, asserting that New York City is going to “have to try to survive the next four years of this guy.”

Zeldin said it remains to be seen if voters in New York City will choose to reelect Mamdani, even to their own downfall and “despite New York City hanging in the wrong direction.”

“But that’s up to New York City to figure out. And I do feel bad for the voters who tried to stop it. I feel bad for the New Yorkers who have already left, but as I pointed out during that interview that I did yesterday, I don’t feel bad for the people who voted for it, and I don’t feel bad for anyone who stayed on the sidelines,” he added.

WATCH: