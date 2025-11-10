President Donald Trump is recommending air traffic controllers who remained at their posts during the Democrat government shutdown be rewarded.

The president made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social Monday, writing, “All Air Traffic Controllers must get back to work, NOW!!! Anyone who doesn’t will be substantially ‘docked.'”

“For those Air Traffic Controllers who were GREAT PATRIOTS, and didn’t take ANY TIME OFF for the ‘Democrat Shutdown Hoax,’ I will be recommending a BONUS of $10,000 per person for distinguished service to our Country.”

He continued:

For those that did nothing but complain, and took time off, even though everyone knew they would be paid, IN FULL, shortly into the future, I am NOT HAPPY WITH YOU. You didn’t step up to help the U.S.A. against the FAKE DEMOCRAT ATTACK that was only meant to hurt our Country. You will have a negative mark, at least in my mind, against your record. If you want to leave service in the near future, please do not hesitate to do so, with NO payment or severance of any kind! You will be quickly replaced by true Patriots, who will do a better job on the Brand New State of the Art Equipment, the best in the World, that we are in the process of ordering. The last “Administration” wasted Billions of Dollars trying to fix antiquated “junk.” They had no idea what they were doing! Again, to our great American Patriots, GOD BLESS YOU – I won’t be able to send your money fast enough! To all others, REPORT TO WORK IMMEDIATELY. GOD BLESS AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

His statements come after senators reached a bipartisan deal on Sunday that brings an end to the shutdown much closer, Breitbart News reported.

Many government operations halted during the 40-day shutdown that threatened travel across the nation.

“The deal between Democratic and Republican senators — just the first step to halting the shutdown — came as authorities warned U.S. air travel could soon ‘slow to a trickle’ as thousands more flights were cancelled or delayed over the weekend,” a Breitbart News article read.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday the shutdown was causing major issues and Democrats did not appear to care who they were hurting.

“So this is affecting people and their lives, and Democrats don’t seem to care,” he said, adding they needed to put Americans before their partisan politics.

According to a recent Breitbart News article, “More than 1,000 flights were canceled and thousands more delayed Friday as part of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reduction of air travel capacity brought on by the ongoing government shutdown.”