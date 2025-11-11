An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Barack Obama’s administration, is now accused of killing a 71-year-old man in the sanctuary state of California.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old illegal alien Humberto Munoz-Gatica of Mexico was allegedly drunk driving on November 7 when he hit and killed 71-year-old Barry William Tutt before fleeing the scene.

Munoz-Gatica was later arrested, with the help of eyewitnesses, by the Santa Ana Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence, among other charges.

The following day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Munoz-Gatica, though that detainer is likely to be ignored thanks to California’s sanctuary state policy, backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

“On November 8, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Humberto Munoz-Gatica, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested by Santa Ana Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This illegal alien killed Barry William Tutt, a 71-year-old man. Unfortunately, Gavin Newsom’s California is a sanctuary state and does not cooperate with ICE. This is yet another example of sanctuary and open border policies putting American lives at risk. [Emphasis added]

Munoz-Gatica, ICE officials revealed, was previously convicted of grand theft. He first entered the United States on a tourist visa, but the visa expired on August 1, 2008. ICE agents arrested Munoz-Gatica in January 2011, but the Obama administration released him back into the country.

