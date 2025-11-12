Exclusive: ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Sex Predators, Fentanyl Dealers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens whom Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem describes as “the worst of the worst” living in the United States.

“Sex offenders. Violent Thugs. Drug traffickers. These are just a few of the scumbags here illegally who we have arrested thanks to President Trump,” Noem told Breitbart News in a statement. “President Trump and I have a clear message to those in our country illegally: Leave now. If you do not self-deport, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and deport you. Download the free CBP Home App today to self-deport.”

Among the recent illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents are Modesto Morales-Bernabe of Mexico and Mario Joel Marquez of Honduras.

Morales-Bernabe has been convicted of third-degree sexual assault in Gunnison County, Colorado, while Joel Marquez has been convicted of assault along with two counts of aggravated assault in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Gabriel Rodriguez-Martinez of Mexico was arrested by ICE agents after he had been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine in McAllen, Texas.

ICE agents similarly arrested Gilbert Ruiz-Broche of Cuba and Claudio Alejandro Ayvar of the Dominican Republic. Ruiz-Broche has been convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in Austin, Texas, and Ayvar has been convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Rather than waiting to be taken into custody by ICE agents and forcibly deported, Noem said illegal aliens ought to self-deport through DHS’s mobile app, which also helps deportees secure stipends so long as they can prove they self-deported.

