A House Democrat has introduced a resolution rebuking Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL) over a maneuver that could result in his chief of staff, Patty Garcia, becoming the only Democrat on the ballot in the deep-blue 4th District of Illinois — if García withdraws after both filed petitions before the candidate deadline.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) introduced a resolution on the House floor accusing Rep. Chuy García of “undermining the process of a free and fair election” and stating that his actions were “beneath the dignity of his office and incompatible with the spirit of the Constitution.”

Gluesenkamp Perez’s resolution was submitted as a “question of privileges of the House,” giving it special standing that could force a floor vote as soon as next week. Reading the text aloud during a legislative session focused on government funding, Gluesenkamp Perez argued that García’s actions undermined public trust in electoral fairness.

The controversy centers on the timing of García’s retirement decision. Although he filed for reelection with the Illinois State Board of Elections on October 27, reports from Politico, the Chicago Sun-Times, and others indicate he was not expected to continue his campaign. On the final day to file nominating petitions, his chief of staff — no relation — submitted her paperwork at the 5:00 p.m. deadline, a move that could leave her the only Democrat on the ballot if García formally withdraws.

The late maneuver has drawn criticism from within the Democrat Party, with some viewing the tactic as an insider “coronation” reminiscent of old political machines. A spokesperson for García defended the congressman’s decision as driven by personal and family concerns, including his wife’s health and his responsibility for raising his grandchildren following the death of his daughter. The spokesperson added that García complied with all Illinois filing laws.

This isn’t the first time Gluesenkamp Perez has stirred debate among fellow Democrats. She has expressed concern about her party’s direction and stated that Democrats should rethink the kinds of candidates they support. During her time in Congress, she called for new ethics standards to ensure lawmakers are able to perform their duties without significant cognitive impairment, and she publicly criticized President Joe Biden’s performance in his 2024 debate against then President-elect Donald Trump.

Some House Democrats expressed unease at Gluesenkamp Perez’s decision to raise the issue publicly, suggesting it could detract from broader party messaging during high-stakes legislative negotiations. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) called the timing “not the best moment,” and Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) reportedly tried to dissuade Gluesenkamp Perez before she submitted the resolution.

Nonetheless, Gluesenkamp Perez defended her decision, stating, “Americans bled and died to secure the right to elect their leaders. We can’t expect to be taken seriously in the fight for free and fair elections if we turn a blind eye to election denial on our side of the aisle.”

The Illinois race also includes Republican Lupe Castillo and Working Class Party candidate Ed Hershey, who both lost to García in the last election. A former state senator, city alderman, and Cook County commissioner, García has long been a fixture in Chicago’s progressive political circles and has supported left-wing legislative priorities, including abolishing ICE and expanding municipal benefits for non-citizens.