U.S. Thanks Middle East Countries for Backing Security Council Resolution on Gaza

The United States Mission to the United Nations thanked a number of Middle East countries and Indonesia, which has a heavy Muslim population, for backing a Security Council resolution supporting President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan in Gaza.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates endorsed the U.S.-drafted Security Council resolution under consideration, which would bring the plan to fruition.

“The historic Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict announced on September 29 is endorsed by the resolution and was celebrated and endorsed in Sharm Al Sheikh,” the statement notes.

Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed onto an endorsement of Trump’s peace plan on October 13 in Egypt after Hamas agreed to it days earlier.

The release notes that the process “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

“We emphasize that this is a sincere effort, and the Plan provides a viable path towards peace and stability, not only between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but for the entire region,” the countries continued. “We are looking forward to this resolution’s swift adoption.”

The X account for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. thanked the countries that signed onto the resolution:

Following the signing in Sharm el-Sheikh last month, Trump delivered remarks while flanked by leaders from around the globe.

“This is the day that people across the region and around the world have been working, striving, hoping, and praying for,” Trump said.

“With the historic agreement we’ve just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered. As you know, the hostages have been returned, and further work goes on having to do with the — sadly — to save bodies,” he added.

He also shared his vision for the future of the region, contending that the Middle East can be a hub of cultural and commercial crossroads.

“So together, let us continue in the spirit of cooperation and goodwill that has finally brought us to this incredible, historic breakthrough,” he said.