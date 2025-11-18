Nolte: Report Says Trump to Announce Long Overdue Dismantling of Education Dept.

The utterly destructive and useless U.S. Department of Education is about to be dismantled, according to a report in the far-left Washington Post.

We can only hope.

The Post talked to three unnamed (naturally) sources, two of whom (and let’s hope they are reliable) say that six offices in the Department of Education will move to other agencies. The overall goal here (tee hee) is to dismantle the Education Department as much as legally possible when only Congress has the ultimate authority to close it entirely.

Here’s part of the useless nonsense the Education Department wastes your money on:

Offices that could be moved out of the agency include the Office for Civil Rights, which investigates allegations of discrimination on the basis of race, sex and disability; the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, which administers the $15 billion Individuals with Disabilities Act program; and the Indian Education program; the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, which administers K-12 grant programs; and the Office of Postsecondary Education.

The workaround to kill this garbage is to have the Education Department legally contract with other agencies to handle these programs.

Back in March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the Department of Education to close and tasked Education Secretary Linda McMahon to get it done by working with Congress.

Recently, McMahon used the recent 40+ day government shutdown to make her case for how useless the Education Department is…

“Students kept going to class. Teachers continued to get paid. There were no disruptions in sports seasons or bus routes,” she wrote. “The shutdown proved an argument that conservatives have been making for 45 years: The U.S. Department of Education is mostly a pass-through for funds that are best managed by the states.”

We’re pissing away all this money on thousands of bureaucrats instead of where it should go, to bloated and useless state school administrators.

Public education is a total failure. We allowed teachers to unionize, and it was all downhill from there.

There is no reason why the government should educate children when the government can’t even fill potholes.

But the very worst idea was to nationalize education through the Jimmy Carter-created Department of Education, which is not only i slush fund and jobs program for all those unnecessary federal bureaucrats, it lays a one-size-fits-all template over a wild and diverse country where localities should be the ones deciding how best to teach their own people how to read and write and do math.

Whatever Trump can do to destroy the Department of Education, he should do. What a waste. Why does the Education Department have its own civil rights department? Why can’t that be done through the Justice Department’s civil rights department? It’s ridiculous. A civil rights violation is a civil rights violation. You don’t need a whole new pile of overpaid bureaucrats who get Cadillac health insurance, a pension, and Juneteenth off (when Normal People don’t) to handle that.

Fire everyone. Burn the building down. Bury the ashes, Salt the earth. Let the locals handle it.

