Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of a twice-deported illegal alien sex offender who is now accused of molesting girls as young as seven at a TJ Maxx store in Long Island, New York.

On Tuesday, ICE officials lodged a detainer against illegal alien Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez of Honduras, who has been deported twice from the United States and has been convicted for indecent exposure to children and is currently facing a charge of cruelty toward a child, as well as lewd or lascivious acts with a minor charges.

According to Long Island police, Velasquez Gomez would frequent the TJ Maxx store in Medford, New York. On three separate occasions, the illegal alien groped pre-pubescent girls, an ICE press release details:

The 7-year-old victim asked permission to look around the toy aisle to which her mother agreed. As she stood in the aisle, Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez walked toward her and allegedly touched and squeezed her buttocks with his hand. The 11-year-old victim was with her parents in the store and walked a short distance away to look for a gift for a friend. She observed a man holding his genitals through his clothes. A short time later, the illegal alien allegedly walked toward her and grabbed her buttocks with his hand as he passed. The 9-year-old victim was shopping with her mother and asked permission to look around the toy aisle while her mother was at the end of that same aisle looking at clothes. Jimmy Harry Velasquez Gomez allegedly approached the child, pulling up the bottom of her sweatshirt, and squeezing her buttocks.

“The accounts of these child victims are sickening– this serial child molester stole the innocence of his child victims and terrorized families,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said.

Velasquez Gomez first crossed the southern border in April 2005 near Cotulla, Texas, and was deported to Honduras the following month. In 2019, Velasquez Gomez again illegally crossed the border and was deported.

Sometime after that, Velasquez Gomez illegally crossed the border for a third time as an unknown got-away.

“Following his illegal reentry into the country and recent arrest for sex crimes against children, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with local authorities to ensure he is never released onto American streets to prey on more innocent children,” McLaughlin said. “Secretary Noem will not allow pedophiles to victimize innocent children.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.