Exclusive — JD Vance: We Want to Treat Foreigners Humanely, but Open Borders Aren’t Good for the Dignity of Illegal Migrants

Vice President JD Vance argued at a Breitbart News Policy event that the Biden administration’s open-border policies have fueled a humanitarian crisis while threatening U.S. national security.

Speaking with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Vance remarked, “One of the things that always frustrated me about the immigration debate is that we ignored how open borders were not actually good for the dignity even of the illegal migrants themselves.” He referenced widespread abuse at the border, stating, “You had little kids getting sex trafficked.” He added, “We had 300,000 missing children under the Biden administration that the Mexican drug cartels had brought into our country.”

Vance stressed the role of criminal organizations in exploiting those border conditions. “You had cartels using, some cases, nine- and ten- year old children as drug mules for their activity,” he said, characterizing the situation as a moral failure with global implications. “Border security is not just good for American citizens. It is the humanitarian thing to do for the entire world, because when you empower the cartels and when you empower the human traffickers, whether in the United States or anywhere else, you’re empowering the very worst people in the world.”

Vance pointed to similar issues abroad, saying, “You’ve seen this in Europe, you’ve seen this in a whole host of places,” and criticized the notion that border control is inherently wrong. “It’s almost like Europe and America got this idea in their head that to control your border at all was fundamentally, you know, uncompassionate. Maybe it was even racist and bad.”

Dismissing that notion, Vance stated that putting citizens’ interests first “is not some ancillary thing. It is the very purpose of government.” Emphasizing his role, he added that while he wished “very good things for the people of Mexico or the people of the United Kingdom or the people of any other country,” his priority as vice president was “to look after the people of the United States of America.”

Vance closed by stating, “You cannot do that if you’re flooding the country with a ton of illegal immigrants and the drugs and the crime that they bring.”

WATCH: