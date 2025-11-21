An illegal alien has been arrested in Volusia County, Florida, after she allegedly threw coffee on a mother holding her infant son, as well as on their dog.

Nina Jaaskelainen, a 54-year-old illegal alien from Finland, was arrested by the Volusia Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of battery. Jaaskelainen is also facing deportation.

According to police, the mother and her infant son were walking their family dog when they came across Jaaskelainen, who had her dog outside her residence.

Jaaskelainen allegedly yelled at the woman, telling her to put her dog on a leash. Jaaskelainen then threw coffee on the woman’s dog before eventually throwing coffee on the woman herself and her infant son, police allege.

The mother said the coffee was not hot.

“Nina confirmed that she had thrown coffee on the dog and denied intentionally throwing coffee on [the woman] and her baby,” an affidavit detailing the incident reads.

Jaaskelainen remains in Volusia County Jail, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on her, seeking custody if she is released at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.