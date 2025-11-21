Nolte: State’s Massive AI Data Centers Explode the Cost of Everyone’s Electric Bills

In the states of Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois, everyday citizens are watching their electric bills explode due to the explosion of demand for electricity that comes with massive data centers.

“The tech companies and AI labs are building data centers that consume a gigawatt or more of electricity in some cases, equivalent to more than 800,000 homes, the size of a city essentially,” reports CNBC.

With the highest concentration of data centers on the planet, Virginians have seen their electric bills jump by 13 percent compared to last year. In Illinois, electric bills surged by 16 percent. Ohio saw an increase of 12 percent.

Welcome to the law of supply and demand. The more demand, the higher the cost for everyone, especially in a country where Democrats do everything in their power to limit any increase in energy supplies.

And it’s not only data centers increasing everyone’s costs. When you have tens of millions of illegal aliens who should not even be here, consuming all that energy, your bills also go up.

So what’s the solution to achieve affordable energy? Two things Democrats refuse to do: 1) deport the illegals and 2) increase domestic energy production.

I guess we could pass Luddite laws outlawing these data centers, but that’s backwards thinking. Like it or not, AI is the future, and I’m not as pessimistic as most about how it will affect our society.

The only reason we can’t have it all is … Democrats. They stand in the way of everything good, moral, and legal. They punish those of us who follow the rules with their craven desire to turn America into a third-world country, into an impoverished nation without enough energy to fulfill our needs and filled with foreigners who hate us.

CNBC has a whole write-up here about this Big Data electricity issue, some 1,500 words. If you read it, you’ll be exposed to all kinds of analysis, facts, and figures. But I don’t care about any of that. This should not be an issue because we have the resources and know-how to ensure it’s not an issue.

The weeds are weeds, meant to distract. We need mass deportations, more coal-powered plants, and a shit-ton of nuclear.

Hell, these Big Data centers should be powered by their own nuclear reactors in the same way U.S. Navy submarines and ships are powered by their own reactors.

Better yet, we should all have our own nuclear reactors.

Democrats ruin everything.

