Vanity Fair is reportedly investigating journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s “past conduct” after a report was released alleging that she had an affair with former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) while at the New York Magazine.

A spokeswoman for Vanity Fair told the New York Times that they were “looking at all the facts” after Ryan Lizza — Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé, released a Substack article alleging that Nuzzi “engaged in an affair” with Sanford, whom she “had written about for New York magazine.”:

His lengthy piece, “Part I: How I Found Out,” set social media alight when it appeared on Monday. In it, Mr. Lizza claimed that Ms. Nuzzi had engaged in an affair with another powerful man she had written about for New York magazine: Mark Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina and a onetime Republican presidential candidate. Ms. Nuzzi’s article on Mr. Sanford was published in September 2019, and she appeared to have started a relationship with him months after that, Mr. Lizza wrote. Asked if Ms. Nuzzi would continue in her new role at Vanity Fair in the wake of Mr. Lizza’s claims, a spokeswoman for the magazine said, “We were taken by surprise, and we are looking at all the facts.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported in September that Nuzzi had been hired by Vanity Fair as a West Coast Editor, “one year after New York Magazine suspended her” for engaging in an alleged relationship with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “when he was a presidential candidate.”

In September 2024, Nuzzi was placed on leave from the New York Magazine for allegedly engaging in a “personal relationship” with Kennedy. The two allegedly started a so-called “personal relationship” after a “profile she authored that was published in November 2023.”