Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), a candidate for the United States Senate in Michigan, described the Democrat primary as being a “dumpster fire” as the candidates and the party continues to “go as liberal” and left as they can, during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

During the conversation, host Matthew Boyle referenced several polls that show Rogers “leading every single Democrat that’s running” with sizeable advantages. While Rogers warned that it was Michigan, so the race would “tighten,” he also remained hopeful that he was “ahead this far out.”

“That Democrat primary is a bit of a dumpster fire for them. They are falling all over themselves to go as liberal, left as they can. One thing about Michigan, and the people see Michigan as a blue state, I think it’s more of a purple state now — is that it’s a working class state,” Rogers said.

“These are folks who get up every day, play by the rules, put the kids on the bus, and go to work and work hard every day. They’re not these left and East Coast liberals that the Democrats in the primary are. They’re still calling everything, from boys in girls locker rooms, to defunding the police, to higher taxes.”

“They’re just so far out of whack — that’s why I think this polling is good. We’re just running a good old-fashioned common-sense, pro-w0rker, pro-working family agenda that is going to get Michigan on track.”

Rogers went on to point out that the Democrat Party has controlled Lansing, the capital of Michigan, for the past “better part of a decade.” Within that time, the state has “lost tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs,” its’ air base and defense industrial base, manufacturing capability, among other things.”

“By the way, they do all these things, they just do them in other states now. And, part of that reason is, people are starting to get the joke that hey, guess what? When Democrats are in charge, bad things happen. Bad things happen in your economy, bad things happen in your neighborhood when it comes to crime, and future jobs and prosperity just don’t materialize under the Democrat policies.”

Rogers continued to talk about how the “working men and women feel like the Democrats have just walked by and given them the finger” as they’ve adopted policies from the East and West Coast.