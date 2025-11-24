Donald Trump continues to maintain overwhelming support from Republican voters, with CNN data confirming that 87 percent of Republicans currently approve of the president — unchanged from six months ago.

This approval rating places Trump ahead of all other 21st-century presidents in terms of second-term party support, eclipsing both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who each held 78 percent approval from their respective party bases at the same point in their presidencies.

CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten described Trump’s standing as immovable: “It’s like a rock,” he said, referencing Bob Seger. “The Republican base is sticking by Donald Trump at this point in time.” Enten emphasized that Trump has not lost any Republican support over the past six months, reinforcing the narrative that, despite shifting political dynamics elsewhere, the president’s support within the GOP remains constant.

In the same CNN segment, Enten highlighted Trump’s unparalleled influence in Republican primary races. The data show that in 2020, Trump-endorsed candidates won 98 percent of the time in Republican congressional and gubernatorial primaries. That trend continued with a 95 percent success rate in 2022 and a 96 percent rate in 2024. “When you go up against Donald Trump,” Enten remarked, “you’re going up against a buzzsaw.”

That endorsement track record underscores the political context facing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who recently announced she would resign from Congress in January. According to prediction markets, she has a 31 percent chance of leaving the GOP by 2027. While Greene cited disillusionment with both parties in her resignation, CNN’s Harry Enten pointed out that “more times than not, when you go up against Donald Trump in a Republican primary, you lose almost all the time,” suggesting this may have been a contributing factor.

In July and August, Trump’s approval ratings among Republicans climbed to 88 and 90 percent in CNN and Quinnipiac polling, respectively, even as renewed focus on the Epstein case dominated social media. CNN’s Harry Enten noted that despite the online uproar, only one Republican polled cited the Epstein issue as a top national concern. Meanwhile, an Associated Press (AP) poll recorded Trump’s overall job approval rising to a personal record high of 45 percent following his deployment of the National Guard to address violent crime in Washington, DC.