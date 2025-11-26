Prosecutor Drops 2020 Georgia Election Interference Case Against Trump

The Georgia 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump and others will no longer be pursued by the prosecutor who recently took over the matter, a court filing Wednesday revealed.

AP reports Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, took charge of the case last month from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

She had been removed over an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case.

In September of this year, the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal to get back on the case.

Wednesday’s motion to a Fulton County judge detailed that Skandalakis said he was discontinuing the case “to serve the interests of justice and promote judicial finality.”

The state charges were the last remaining criminal legal case against the U.S. president stemming from the 2020 election.

“A fair and impartial prosecutor has put an end to this lawfare,” an attorney for Trump said in response to the dismissal.

According to AP, “It was unlikely that legal action against Trump could have moved forward while he is president. But 14 other defendants still faced charges, including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.”

More to come…