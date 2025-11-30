President Donald Trump celebrated Thanksgiving weekend in Florida by sinking the kind of chip shot that would evoke a roar from the crowd.

The 47th president, wearing his trademark red MAGA hat and white golf shirt, took to the links on Saturday in a foursome that included five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

For nearly 47 weeks, Koepka was ranked the number one golfer in the world.

In the video, Trump, seemingly unintimidated by the two celebrated athletes in his foursome, confidently approaches his ball, which is located a few feet off the green. The caddie pulls the pin. The president takes a couple practice strokes and then sends the ball on its way, watching it as it drops into the cup.

“One time!” someone can be heard saying off camera as the ball disappears in the hole.

Trump casually walks away from the green, later posting, “Winning is always nice!” as a caption for the video on his Truth Social account.

It was not reported what Trump’s tally was for that particular hole or who had the lowest score at the end of the outing.

“Everyone loves a chip in,” Golfweek wrote of the match.

Trump has used his golf game as a cudgel against one of his favorite political opponents.

On Thanksgiving, he once again brought up former President Joe Biden’s golf abilities, as he talked to U.S. troops during a video call.

One of the petty officers asked the 47th president what his “true golf handicap” is, and if the president will ever play a match with the Democrat that Trump had proposed in 2024, saying he would give $1 million to charity if he lost.

Before the challenge, Trump had taken shots at Biden’s seemingly exaggerated golf prowess during their debate in Atlanta in June, weeks before the former vice president dropped out of the race.

“Biden can’t hit a ball 30 yards,” Trump told the troops. “I’m telling you, I looked at his swing. He cannot hit a ball 30 yards. He said he was a six handicapper. That was the only thing that made me angry. During the debate with him, he said he was a six.”

As for the challenge, Trump said, “I mean, I’ve invited him, but he doesn’t want to show up.”

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.