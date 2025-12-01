Exclusive—Sen. Tommy Tuberville: It’s Time to End the Filibuster

The Republican Party has often positioned itself as the party of “conservatism.” However, over the past two decades or so, many establishment Republicans have been virtually indistinguishable from Democrats. That’s why we find ourselves $38 trillion in debt with nothing to show for it.

But thanks to President Donald J. Trump, the Deep State establishment has received an eviction notice. President Trump has recruited a new wave of “America First” lawmakers—men and women who came to Washington to fight for the American people, not the D.C. Swamp. Trump showed Republicans that political change isn’t won by punting on fourth down, it’s won by actually moving the ball downfield.

President Trump has his work cut out for him as he tries to dig America out of the deep hole the Biden administration got us into over the past four years. Congressional Republicans must deliver on the “America First” agenda that 77 million Americans voted for in November 2024. But to do that, Republicans need to get organized. We’ve been too hesitant, too worried about offending someone, and too content to keep calling conservative plays while Democrats don’t play by the rules and are willing to do whatever it takes to shove their woke agenda down our throats.

If Republicans want to put real wins on the board for the American people, it starts with ending the Senate filibuster. I know this is controversial. But the truth is, if it weren’t for two former Democrat Senators, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Democrats would have already blown it up last time they were in power. The hard truth is that if Republicans don’t do it now, the radical Democrats will end the filibuster the moment they retake control of the Senate. Then they will immediately cement their woke agenda into law, including things like packing the Supreme Court, destroying our borders, mandating electric vehicles, and allowing abortion up until the day of birth.

The filibuster was never supposed to be what it has become today. In the 1800s, it started as a Senate tradition used to allow extended debate. Debate would continue until a simple majority voted to end it. That changed in 1917 when the Cloture Rule was created, which required a two-thirds vote to end debate. In the 1970s, the threshold was lowered to 60 votes where it remains today.

Over time, the filibuster has gone from a way to facilitate meaningful debate to a tool that greatly expands the power of a single Senator. So, it’s not really surprising that some of my colleagues are determined to keep it—it’s all about power. For example, Democrats recently used the filibuster to shut down the government for 43 days. The filibuster allowed them to withhold paychecks from troops, veterans, law enforcement, and air traffic controllers. Democrats despise President Trump and will do whatever it takes to slow him down. Expect government shutdowns to become the new normal as Democrats have made it clear they’d rather screw over our troops than let President Trump succeed.



Once it’s gone, our top priority must be restoring election integrity. That means requiring American citizens to show identification before casting a ballot and abolishing universal mail-in ballots. Millions of Americans believe the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump. Massive fraud occurred, and we cannot allow it to happen again. Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House. We should be working around the clock to shore up our elections ahead of the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential elections.

Another major obstacle to the “America First” agenda is the wave of activist judges weaponizing lawfare against the Trump administration. Unelected judges should not have the power to override the will of 77 million Americans who sent Trump back to the White House. Time and again, when President Trump tries to deliver on a promise, Democrat activist judges swoop in to block it.

Republicans must end the filibuster if we have any hope of keeping a Supreme Court that respects the Constitution. If we fail, Democrats have already said what they will do when they regain power: pack the courts with radicals who will disregard the Constitution altogether. James Carville, who many consider to be a “normal” Democrat, is openly admitting that this is Democrats’ playbook.

The horrific shooting of two National Guard soldiers by a deranged Afghan terrorist in D.C. last week made it clear that we should immediately ban all immigration from the Middle East and North Africa. Europe has shown what happens when mass migration from majority Islamic countries goes unchecked. Entire neighborhoods are now ruled by Sharia law. If you don’t think this can happen in America next, you’re not paying attention. The reality is millions of Islamist immigrants are already here. Many of these people are gaming the system—taking advantage of our free schools, healthcare, and SNAP benefits—all while chanting “death to America” and refusing to assimilate. The days of America being a safe harbor for the entire world at the expense of American citizens are over. We need to deport every Islamist who was allowed to come here under the Biden administration. If we don’t act now, the United States will end up the “United Caliphate of America.”

Democrats widely mocked Project 2025 during the last election—but I think the conservatives who put that together were on to something. President Trump made very clear promises on the campaign trail and the American people overwhelmingly voted him into office. Not only that, but the American people entrusted Republicans with control of the House and Senate to help implement the President’s agenda. There is no reason why we should not be delivering on the President’s promises instead of letting Democrats obstruct at every turn.

This is fourth-and-goal with the clock running out. Republicans can either run the ball up the middle and fight for the win or kneel and hand the country over to radical Democrats. It’s time to run the winning play, and that play starts with ending the filibuster.

Senator Tommy Tuberville represents Alabama in the United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans’ Affairs, HELP and Aging Committees.