Sen. Bernie Moreno Introduces Bill to Outlaw Dual Citizenship

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) on Monday introduced the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025, legislation aimed at ending the practice of U.S. citizens holding dual citizenship. The proposal would prohibit any U.S. citizen from maintaining citizenship or nationality in another country, citing concerns over divided loyalties and national allegiance.

The bill establishes that U.S. citizenship may not be held concurrently with any legal status that imposes an obligation to a foreign nation. Individuals who voluntarily acquire foreign citizenship after the law takes effect would be treated as having relinquished their U.S. citizenship. Those who currently hold dual citizenship would have one year to choose: formally renounce their foreign nationality or forfeit their American citizenship. Those who fail to comply would, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, be deemed to have voluntarily relinquished U.S. citizenship.

The legislation defines “foreign citizenship” as any status recognized by a foreign government that grants an individual nationality or citizenship, or imposes an obligation of loyalty to that country. It directs the Secretary of State to issue regulations for declaration, verification, and recordkeeping of exclusive citizenship, and to coordinate with the Attorney General and Secretary of Homeland Security to update federal systems accordingly. It also requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to publish a notification of compliance requirements in the Federal Register.

Moreno emphasized the symbolic and civic importance of exclusive national fidelity, drawing on his own experience of becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. “One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so,” said Sen. Moreno. “It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and ONLY to the United States of America! Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege—and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good.”

The measure follows his earlier proposals, such as the HIRE Act, which sought to discourage the outsourcing of American jobs, and the SAFE HIRE Act, aimed at penalizing the hiring of illegal aliens by corporate executives.

Moreno’s legislative efforts come amid a broader Republican push to tighten standards around U.S. citizenship in federal service. In October, Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) introduced the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act, which would prohibit individuals with foreign citizenship from serving in Congress. Fine argued that elected officials should demonstrate undivided loyalty to the United States and described the measure as a rebuttal to accusations of dual loyalty, particularly against pro-Israel politicians. His bill would apply to both future candidates and to incumbents seeking reelection.

At a recent Breitbart News policy event, Moreno reinforced the message, drawing a line between legal citizenship and unlawful presence in the country. “Like, I wasn’t born in this country. I’m Hispanic. I don’t view myself as being targeted. I became an American citizen the first opportunity I could,” Moreno stated. “This is not about being anti-Hispanic. This is saying you are not — you weren’t invited into the country. You broke in, and it’s not, ‘Oh, we’re gonna forgive you.’ It’s like, ‘No, you have to leave.’”