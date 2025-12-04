Exclusive – NC Senate Candidate Michael Whatley: Democrats Put Prices ‘Through the Roof’

It is Democrats and their policies that put prices “through the roof,” North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked about how Republicans need to handle issues around the economy – particularly before the midterm elections – Whatley said they will certainly be ready to tout the improvements made under President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

“We will absolutely have a list [of economic successes] like that, because you’ve got to go in and you’ve got to be able to tell those individual stories,” Whatley said, as Democrats also try to go all in on the issue of affordability.

“I think you’re absolutely right that we do need to be able to tout the economic successes. And you know when you think about what is it going to take to be able to win, President Trump ran on affordability last time. I probably did 500 TV interviews and radio interviews and conversations with people like you talking about grocery prices, gasoline prices, and housing prices last year,” Whatley, the former Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman, said.

“We may not have called it affordability, but it is absolutely about affordability, right? And so when we talk about — Democrats want to talk about affordability. So do we,” he said, laying out the reality of the situation that occurred under the leadership of former President Joe Biden and Democrats.

“Housing prices skyrocketed under Joe Biden and my opponent Roy Cooper in North Carolina. Healthcare costs skyrocketed under Joe Biden and my opponent Roy Cooper here in North Carolina. Gasoline prices and on and on and on. Every single one of those prices skyrocketed under Biden and under Roy Cooper here in North Carolina,” he pointed out.

“I want to talk about affordability. I want to talk about what happened between 2016 when Roy Cooper won his first race for governor and 2024 when he stepped into this race,” the senate hopeful said. “Now fact is that prices for health care, for groceries, gasoline, housing, everything went up, and these guys want to talk about affordability — They’re the ones that put the prices through the roof!”

“Donald Trump is fighting every day right now to bring down prices, and he’s also creating jobs and working to raise wages. That’s exactly the formula that we need right now in North Carolina and, frankly, around the country,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.