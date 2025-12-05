Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) designating Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim brotherhood as terrorist organizations is a step to “circumvent what is happening,” Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater pointed to Abbott’s decision, as the governor assessed that the organizations have made their goals clear to “forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s mastership of the world.”

“I really believe that this is a means by which you circumvent what is happening there with the Epic City, now The Meadow, and also, this is a way that you keep CAIR from coming in and representing some of these interests here in the state of Texas,” West said, noting the proposed name change for the plans for what was originally called the East Plano Islamic Community (EPIC).

“I mean, they have a state of Texas director, and so I think that that is what the governor is seeking to do. But without a doubt, we cannot allow them to freely operate, and we don’t want to see Texas, we don’t want to see the United States of America go to what we see in the United Kingdom, what we see in France, where you have these quote, unquote, no go zones, where you have a parallel system of jurisprudence,” West said, noting that they are already beginning to see some of that happening in the Lone Star State.

“That’s what the governor was alluding to,” West said.

“Yeah, I wonder, could you have a CAIR lawyer if CAIR is a terrorist organization, for instance, probably not?” Slater asked.

“No, no, you should not be able to have that. Like I said, you cannot have this formal organization,” West replied.

When asked how this is happening in Texas of all places, West said it is clear that anyone can be “asleep at the wheel just a little bit.”

“And I think the United States of America has kind of been a little asleep at the wheel. So goes Texas, so goes the rest of the United States of America. And that’s why even the left has its eyes on Texas. All the major urban population centers in Texas are controlled by leftists being in the capital – Austin and Travis County here where we are, Dallas, Dallas County. So I think that everyone has their eyes on Texas, because this is the place to try to make the greatest impact and the greatest influence,” West revealed, adding that the state is the only one that “has its own Declaration of Independence, the only state that was its own country, a republic, before it became a state.”

“So, there’s something symbolic about being able to overtake Texas,” the former congressman added.

