President Donald Trump praised a federal advisory committee for their “good decision” to end the recommendation that newborn babies receive the hepatitis B vaccine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump added that the American Childhood Vaccine Schedule “long required ’72 jabs,’ for perfectly healthy babies.” Trump explained that he had signed a Presidential Memorandum that directs Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to “FAST TRACK” conducting a “comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World.”

“Today, the CDC Vaccine Committee made a very good decision to END their Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for babies, the vast majority of whom are at NO RISK of Hepatitis B, a disease that is mostly transmitted sexually, or through dirty needles,” Trump said. “The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 ‘jabs,’ for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary.”

Trump’s post continued in part:

In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this “schedule,” as have I! That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to “FAST TRACK” a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE! I am fully confident Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the CDC, will get this done, quickly and correctly, for our Nation’s Children. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAHA!

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine advisers, voted 8-3 not to recommend the hepatitis B vaccine for all newborn babies. The hepatitis B vaccine will instead be recommended “only for newborns whose mothers test positive for the virus.”

In response to Trump’s post, Kennedy responded that he and his team at HHS are “on it.”

The committee has previously “changed the guidance for the coronavirus shot,” deciding that it was up to people to decide whether or not to get.