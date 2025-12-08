The sanctuary state of Illinois has released almost 1,800 illegal aliens, charged with crimes such as murder, assault, burglary, robbery, and sex crimes, back into communities since President Donald Trump took office in late January, new data reveals.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons released the data on Monday while urging Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to honor more than 4,000 active ICE detainers that the agency has lodged against criminal illegal aliens in the sanctuary state.

In particular, Lyons said Illinois officials have already failed to honor 1,768 ICE detainers and released the illegal aliens back into neighborhoods. Among those illegal aliens released back into communities are five charged with murder, 141 charged with assault, 23 charged with burglary, 10 charged with sex crimes, four charged with robbery, 24 charged with drug crimes, and 15 charged with weapons offenses.

Meanwhile, the crimes of the more than 4,000 illegal aliens with active ICE detainers in Illinois include 51 charged with murder, 1,134 charged with assault, 107 charged with burglary, 36 charged with robbery, 275 charged with drug crimes, 120 charged with weapons offenses, and 813 charged with sex crimes.

“Governor Pritzker and his fellow Illinois sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

We are calling on Governor Pritzker and his administration to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 4,000 criminal illegal aliens in Illinois’ custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. [Emphasis added]

ICE officials said Illinois has released from custody and failed to honor detainers for illegal aliens such as 49-year-old Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia of Mexico, who was convicted of kidnapping for ransom and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

A news release from ICE detailed other instances where illegal aliens were released from custody instead of being turned over to agents:

Juan Morales Martinez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested after a vehicle crash near Westfield, IL where he was a passenger. Early reports of the vehicle crash show two fatalities (a county board member and his wife). Police also found an extended magazine and ammunition in the vehicle. On October 25, ICE lodged a detainer on Morales Martinez. On October 27, ICE arrested Morales after his release from the Clark County Jail. The jail did not cooperate with ICE, but ICE officers suspected his release and performed an enforcement action outside. He has now been removed from the United States. Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and convicted for 1 count of driving under the influence and domestic battery and 2 counts of criminal sexual assault. ICE’s detainer for Gonzalez-Jimenez was not honored. On November 13, ICE arrested Gonzalez-Jimenez. Juan Alberto Caro Marin, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse/victim/family and sentenced to 6 years in Illinois Department of Corrections. ICE’s detainer for Caro Marin was not honored. On November 9, ICE arrested Caro Marin where he is currently in ICE custody. Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested for domestic battery, violation of protection order, and convicted of sexual assault of a victim less than 13 years of age. ICE’s detainer for Fuentes-Vargas was not honored. On October 30, ICE arrested Fuentes-Vargas where he is currently in ICE custody. Leonardo Ignot-Osto, an illegal alien from Mexico, has illegally entered the U.S. at least four times. Ignot has a lengthy criminal history dating back to a December 27, 2010, conviction for theft in Cook County. Most recently on September 18, 2025, Cook County convicted Ignot for child abduction/lure child/victim for a child less than 17 years of age, sentencing him to 1 year imprisonment. Despite an Immigration Detainer lodged September 23, 2025, with the Cook County Jail, Ignot was released. ICE was able to locate and apprehend Ignot and on November 19, 2025, he was removed from the U.S. Jaime Mandujano-Nunez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC), after his February 9, 2012, conviction for Predatory Criminal Sex Assault of a Child in Cook County. On December 11, 2024, ERO Chicago lodged multiple Immigration Detainers with IDOC. However, on an unknown date, the IDOC released Mandujano back into the community without honoring ICE’s detainers. Mandujano was located and apprehended by ICE and on November 15, 2025, ICE removed him from the United States. Alfonso Batalla Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, with a criminal history including arrests for battery, carrying/possessing a firearm, battery with bodily harm, domestic battery, and Cook County ultimately convicted Batalla in 2001 for attempted murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm, and aggravated kidnapping, sentencing him to 30 years in Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). IDOC refused to honor ICE’s Immigration Detainer and released Batalla on an unknown date. ICE was able to apprehend Batalla and removed him from the U.S. on November 5, 2025.

“Guillermo Garcia-Porcayo, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was arrested by Chicago PD for aggravated battery with great bodily harm. Garcia was then convicted on February 9, 2018 in Cook County of attempted murder with intent to kill and sentenced to 12 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC). On July 2, 2018, ERO Chicago lodged an Immigration Detainer with IDOC. On June 25, 2025, IDOC released Garcia back into the community without honoring ICE’s detainer. On July 15, 2025, ERO Chicago removed Garcia from the United States to Mexico,” the release concluded.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.