A radical abortion group is selling a children’s book that frames killing unborn babies in abortions as a “superpower.”

Shout Your Abortion has been promoting a book aimed at children five to eight years old called “Abortion is Everything,” which will begin shipping to purchasers in January 2026. A description on the organization’s website says the book tells children “about what abortion is, how it might feel, and why people have abortions.”

The description of the book reads:

With accessible, inclusive language, Abortion Is Everything frames abortion as the actualization of a uniquely human superpower: our capacity to imagine the future and make choices that lead us towards the life we envision. Abortion is a tool that allows human beings to shape our destinies, and which has shaped the entire world around us,” the description of the book reads. Parents, caregivers, and educators who work with children have long been searching for a tool to talk with kids about abortion, especially given the volume of political noise currently surrounding the issue.

Shout Your Abortion said the book is written by artist and educator Rachel Kessler and activist Amelia Bonow and is illustrated by Emily Nokes. The book appears to feature vibrant, water-color style pictures aimed at capturing the imagination of children — all while indoctrinating them into accepting the death of unborn babies in abortions as something good.

“…Abortion Is Everything introduces the concept of abortion in a way that empowers parents and kids to begin rewriting our cultural scripts about abortion at the most foundational level,” the description reads.

On Friday, Shout Your Abortion said anyone who donates $100 or more to its year-end campaign will receive a copy of the new hardcover book signed by the creators.

The Shout Your Abortion organization, which launched in 2016, says it wants to normalize abortion and “eradicat[e] stigma.” The organization’s “About Us” page calls on abortion activists to “build a collective that is committed to aiding and abetting abortion—in the form of elevating resources, funding abortions, sharing information about pills, and saving independent clinics.”

