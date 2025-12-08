Trump: ‘We Saved the Kennedy Center’

President Donald Trump told Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson that his administration “saved the Kennedy Center” and that “it’s been really enhanced” over the past 10 months.

While taking questions from reporters before the Kennedy Center Honors event, Trump was asked if he thinks the Kennedy Center “is now better serving all Americans.”

“I think it is,” Trump answered. “I think it’s been really enhanced very greatly over the last 10 months, meaning since we’ve been here, and we’re making it great. We’re going to make it physically great as a building. So, you won’t even believe how beautiful it’ll be.”

“And, we saved the Kennedy Center,” Trump added. “That’s a big thing.”



On Saturday night, Trump spoke at the State Department Kennedy Center Honors Medal Presentation Dinner to honor the recipients; country music star George Strait, the rock band KISS, Broadway actor Michael Crawford, singer Gloria Gaynor, and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Before the dinner, Trump had presented the honorees with gold medallions that were donated by Tiffany & Co. Trump described this year’s Kennedy Center honorees as being the “most accomplished and renowned class” that was “ever assembled.”

“This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted, and unified millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said. “This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center honorees ever assembled.”

Trump, who appointed himself as the Chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier this year, announced the names of the Kennedy Center Honorees in August.

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported that after Trump became the chairman of the Kennedy Center, “multiple stars announced their” departures from the center.