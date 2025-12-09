FDA Recalls Blood Pressure Medication Due to Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for blood pressure medication after finding cross contamination with a drug used to treat high cholesterol.

The agency issued the recall on Dec. 1 for approximately 11,100 bottles of the combination medication bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide, which is sold under the brand name Ziac, Fox Business reported.

Testing of the blood pressure treatment indicated “trace amounts of ezetimibe,” a medication used to treat high cholesterol.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class III, meaning exposure to the contaminated product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, manufactures both the blood-pressure medication and the medication used to treat high cholesterol.

Per the FDA, the recall affects:

30-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-30)

100-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-01)

500-count bottles (NDC 68462-878-05)

The recalled pills come in 2.5-milligram and 6.25-milligram doses, and the expiration dates for the recalled pills span from November 2025 to May 2026, according to the report.

“Bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide are commonly prescribed together, according to Mayo Clinic. Bisoprolol helps the heart beat more regularly, while hydrochlorothiazide increases urination to remove excess sodium and water,” the report states. “Combined, the drugs help relax blood vessels, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and the FDA did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment by time of publication.