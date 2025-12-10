Exclusive — Rick de la Torre: Biden Administration Set Back Progress in the War on Fentanyl

The Biden administration set back progress on operations in the drug war, former CIA operations officer and chief of station for Venezuela (COS) Rick de la Torre said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the United States taking out drug boats.

Now the founder and CEO of Tower Strategies, Torre said they are confident that they are taking out drug boats — an essential point, as host Mike Slater pointed out that this was one of the initial critiques on targeting drug boats.

“You know, fishing boats… don’t go, you know, 15 nautical miles an hour, right on the open seas. There’s no bait. There’s no nets. There’s no fishing or tackle gear. And those are the standard boats that they’ve been using for years. You know, it fits the exact profile,” he explained, noting that things were not as efficient during the Biden years.

“You know, if you look at these kinds of operations that we’ve been focusing on for a number of years, and sadly, under the previous administration, we didn’t, you know, when we had opportunities to do things and to turn the tide, especially on the war on fentanyl, we came up lacking,” he said, clarifying that this was not on the “men and women of you know, the agency, or the Russian intelligence community or even our colleagues over at the Department of War.”

“It was really mostly driven by the previous administration,” he revealed.

“So, we’ve been collecting book on Tren de Aragua and Cártel de los Soles, and every other narco group that works throughout Venezuela and Colombia and Bolivia, Peru, and it’s, you know, clear as day,” he said. “Those are drug running boats. That’s what they’ve been set up with. That’s how they’re outfitted, the routes they take, where they depart from, and what they do — their activities,” he said, adding, “It’s all there.”

