Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) dodged questions about her 2024 comments comparing Latino Trump supporters to slaves in a Tuesday CNN interview after launching her Senate campaign.

Speaking with Vanity Fair last year, the left-wing congresswoman said Latinos who voted for President Donald Trump reminded her of enslaved people who “hate” themselves.

“It almost reminds me of what people would talk about when they would talk about kind of like ‘slave mentality’ and the hate that some slaves would have for themselves,” she told the publication.

“It’s almost like a slave mentality that they have. It is wild to me when I hear how anti-immigrant they are as immigrants, many of them,” she continued. “I’m talking about people that literally just got here and can barely vote that are having this kind of attitude.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted Crockett on her remarks, pointing out that around a million Latino Texans voted for Trump in 2024 and asking her if she thinks that all Hispanic Trump supporters have a “slave mentality.”

“No, and that‘s not what that said at all, to be clear,” Crockett replied. “It did not say that every Latino has that type of mentality—”

Tapper clarified, “No, no, but the ones that vote — people that believe in strong, or Trump‘s, immigration policies.”

“So, I don‘t believe that the people that voted for Trump believe in what they‘re actually getting,” Crockett argued, avoiding directly answering the question. “That is number one. What Trump said is that he was going to kick out the bad guys. And that‘s what I was talking about.”

In the Vanity Fair interview Crockett also disparaged black men for “flaking” on former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 presidential campaign and said she does not “trust” white women.

“I said I don’t trust white women. I said I’m just telling you, and I think you need to have conversations with your sisters because they are the group that failed Hillary Clinton,” the congresswoman said at the time. “I mean, when you go back and look at the numbers, white women were the ones that failed her. And, so, in my mind, if they failed Hillary, I don’t know that I can believe that they won’t fail Kamala.”

Crockett announced her bid for Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) seat on Monday, Breitbart News reported.

