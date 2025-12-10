California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) highlighted how he wanted “to see” transgender children, and that there is “no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation” than he has.

During an interview on an episode of The Ezra Klein Show, with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Newsom described President Donald Trump as being “One of the most destructive presidents and human beings” in Newsom’s lifetime.

Newsom also described himself as the “future ex-governor” who has to look his children “in the god**** eye.”

“We didn’t get into trans sports. That’s an issue no one wants to hear about because 80 percent of the people listening disagree with my position on this,” Newsom shared. “But it comes from my heart, not just my head. It wasn’t a political evolution.”

When asked by Klein about his position, Newsom added that he wants “To see trans kids.”

“I have a trans godson,” Newsom added. “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

“But you have to accommodate the reality of those whose rights are being taken away as we advance the rights of the trans community, in terms of the fairness of athletic competition,” Newsom continued.

Breitbart News reported in January 2023, that California became the first sanctuary state for transgender-identifying children who are “seeking drugs and surgeries” to alter themselves.

During a conversation with Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk in March, Newsom was asked “about his thoughts on trans athletes.” Newsom described the issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports as “an issue of fairness” that was also “deeply unfair.”