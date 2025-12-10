Trump Sinks Anonymous Reports by Reaffirming Support for Hegseth, Noem

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, discrediting anonymous reports claiming otherwise.

Trump sunk the anonymous reports while fielding questions from the press during a roundtable with tech CEO in the Roosevelt Room on Wednesday.

“I think my cabinet is fantastic. I read the same stories that I’m unhappy with, this one or that one, and I’m not. I think the cabinet has done a great job,” he said.

He detailed his support for both Hegseth and Noem, specifically.

“I read a story that I was unhappy with Pete because he was attacking drug dealers. I said that’s not exactly right, and I would say very much the opposite. Pete Hegseth has been phenomenal,” Trump said.

“I read a story recently I’m unhappy with Kristi. I’m so happy with her. I mean, we have a closed border. We have a border that’s the best border in the history of our country. Why would I be unhappy? She’s fantastic, actually,” he added.

Trump’s comments follow an Atlantic report that Trump “is starting to tire of the scandals surrounding Hegseth,” citing “an outside adviser to the White House and a former senior administration official.”

They also come on the heels of an MS Now report, citing two anonymous sources, and claiming that “White House officials have grown frustrated with Kristi Noem’s leadership of the Department of Homeland Security, leading to calls for a new secretary to more aggressively support key parts of the president’s deportation agenda.”

Trump reiterated his support for his cabinet again in his response on Wednesday.

“No, we have a fantastic cabinet, really fantastic cabinet. I mean, Lutnick, I’ll have to think about,” he joked before lauding the work the Commerce secretary has done, as well as the work of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “Howard’s done really well, and Scott’s done really well. We have just a fantastic cabinet.