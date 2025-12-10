Watch Live: Hearing on Obamacare Subsidy Fraud as Democrats Push to Renew

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight and the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust hold a hearing on Obamacare subsidy fraud on Wednesday, December 10.

Democrats continue to push for an extension of the subsidies to the Affordable Care Act after failing to force Republicans to pass it to end the Democrats’ government shutdown.

Entitlement fraud has become a hot topic of scrutiny since rampant abuse of Medicaid benefits was uncovered in Minnesota, with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz warning Democrat Governor Tim Walz last week to clean up his state or lose federal funding.