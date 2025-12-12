Nolte: Extremist Jasmine Crockett Leads Democrat Primary Race for Texas U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has come out of the gate as the favorite to win the Texas U.S. Senate Democrat primary race against State Rep. James Talarico.

Texas Southern University polled 1,600 likely Texas Democratic primary voters between December 9 and 11 and found that 51 percent of Texas Democrats favor Crockett, compared to just 43 percent for Talarico.

Among women, Crockett leads by a whopping 21 points, 57 to 36 percent. Black voters prefer her by an 81-point (not a typo) margin of 89 to eight percent. Those over age 55 choose Crockett by a 25-point margin, 34 to 59 percent.

Talarico is up 13 points with white voters, 43 to 40 percent. He leads by ten with Hispanics, 51 to 41 percent. Those under age 34 give him a 29-point edge, 63 to 34 percent.

By a margin of 29 points, 53 to 34 percent, delusional Texas Democrats believe Crockett is the key to Democrats finally winning a statewide seat.

The primary is scheduled on March 3.

Republicans will see this poll as a gift. If Crockett wins the primary, that will be a real gift, putting this ignorant extremist in the spotlight for the rest of the year right up until Election Day. Making Crockett (and incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani) the faces of the Democrat Party will bring only upside.

Simply put, Jasmine Crockett is a moron with zero self-awareness, a motormouth, and a crippling case of toxic narcissism. Jasmine is all about Jasmine. Plus, she’s already spewed enough deranged and extremist nonsense to fill ten years of negative ads.

She doesn’t believe committing a crime makes you a criminal.

She believes white supremacists are responsible for 80 percent of violent crimes.

She loves illegal immigrants.

Here are a dozen or so more.

Republicans are already claiming they tricked Crockett into running by releasing polls that showed her doing well in the primary. This week she took the bait and will most likely be the gift that keeps on giving to a Republican Party desperate to hold onto control of the U.S. House and Senate.

