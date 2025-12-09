15 of the Most Bizarre Things Said by Texas Senate Hopeful Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) filed paperwork to run for Senate in Texas on Monday, right ahead of the deadline. After weeks of teasing a potential run, she made it official: One of the left’s most vocal Trump critics claims she needs a “bigger voice.”

But is her brand of progressivism too much for the establishment, which has struggled to find the balance between bowing to the radical left-wing of their party while maintaining a semblance of control (as seen with the Democrat government shutdown)?

That remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain. Crockett has made a name for herself over the past year through a series of crazy statements and wild takes which are sure to resurface during the campaign.

Here are some of the most bizarre things that have come out of her mouth so far.

1. Groceries are unaffordable because of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

During an appearance on CBS News earlier this year, Crockett attempted to link deportation to grocery prices.

“One thing I can tell you, is that if you sit down and you say, ‘Are you okay with your grocery prices? Are you ok with the fact that housing prices are going up?’ and you start to connect how important it is for us to have immigrants that are contributing to our country in this way, then people may start to shift,” Crockett claimed.

“So I am telling you that this is a failed thing, but we’ve got to do better to connect the dots and let people know the reason you can’t afford a home is because of these failed immigration policies,” she stated, adding, “The reason you’re not going to be able to afford your food is because of these failed immigration policies.”

It remains unclear how deporting criminal illegal aliens negatively affects grocery prices.

2. She claimed the vast majority of violent crime comes from “white supremacists.”

She made this claim during an appearance on CNN, where she complained about the Trump administration moving to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies from the federal government. She also referred to Trump himself as a white supremacist.

“He needs to go. I mean, this is very simple. We right now have a white supremacist that is sitting in the White House,” she said of Trump. “He is backed up by other white supremacists. And if you really want to know who the criminals are in this country, you can Google it.”

She added:

You don’t have to trust me. But the people that commit 80% of the most violent crimes in this country are white supremacists. Yet, for whatever reason, they sit and they serve at the pleasure of the president. They are the ones that were there on January 6th tearing our democracy down physically. And now, we have them tearing us down right here from within.

3. Crockett made sure everyone was prepared for what she described as the State of “DisUnion.”

“Well… the State of the DisUnion will begin shortly. I’m gonna be in attendance,” she wrote, urging people not to watch Trump’s speech. The video features the congresswoman lip-synching and dancing with two others in her office. She would later go on to walk out of the speech wearing a “Resist” shirt.

4. The Texas congresswoman once said that she was not even sure if there will be elections in four years.

At the time, CNN’s Jake Tapper said, “You’re close with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Some of your fellow House Democrats say, and not just progressives, by the way, we’ve heard that moderates have said this, too, that they’re ready to support her to challenge Chuck Schumer in a Democratic primary. Would you get behind that?”

Crockett’s response?

“That’s four years from now. If you were asking me, at least in two years, then I would have an absolute answer. But I can tell you that there are a lot of people that are watching his leadership in this moment. This is the moment we don’t even know what elections will look like in four years or if we will have elections.”

5. She referred to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels” and a “hot-ass mess.”

She later tried to claim that she was not referring to his disability but the “planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable.”

6. She called Trump an “enemy of the United States.”

She said during an appearance on MSNBC, “Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States.”

He swore an oath just like the rest of us. But right now, when you are literally putting us at risk, all because of what? Because you want to convince your followers that you should be a dictator too, that you should never leave the White House, because you don’t believe that elections should take place — I don’t really understand what is going on. And I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up.

7. She said Trump has his supporters “in a cult.”

“I don’t understand why they like him so much, because he clearly don’t like them. Because when 42 million people — and I know some of them had to be MAGA — when they needed to line up to get they EBT, and it wouldn’t, wasn’t nothing there, he didn’t care,” she said, failing to mention it was her fellow Democrats who failed to reopen the government from the beginning, triggering the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“So, you know, I think that people need to get back to prioritizing themselves and their families and their future, instead of being dragged to hell by this dude who obviously has them in a cult,” she concluded.

8. She referred to Trump as the “grim reaper” and also said his policies are “dealing death.”

“I’m hoping that all Americans can finally wake up and say, we are going to prioritize ourselves. We are going to look for people that maybe we don’t think they’re super funny or super entertaining, but they will not try to deal death to us with every single policy that they hand out,” she said in October. “Ultimately, if people end up going hungry because SNAP benefits end up drying up, this is just a preview of what is going to happen as it relates to what they did in the big ugly bill.”

Crockett went on, “As soon as you relax and believe that everything is all good, I am here to tell you that the grim reaper is lurking. Sadly enough, the grim reaper is the president and his minions at this point.”

9. The Democrat also accused Trump of using Hitler’s playbook.

“When we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill speech of jokesters, when we’re seeing all of this, that is a playbook out of Hitler. And I won’t deny it. Like these are the facts,” she claimed, accusing Trump of “consistently” calling for violence.

10. Crockett said Charlie Kirk, who was publicly murdered, targeted minorities.

“Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out, there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color. And so it is unfortunate that even our colleagues could not see how harmful his rhetoric was, specifically to us,” she asserted.

11. She also said the Trump administration is protecting pedophiles and criminals while completely ignoring the fact that her party — which whines about the deportation of illegal immigrant pedophiles and criminals — is doing precisely that.

12. She also said Trump is a “wannabe Hitler” as well as a “piece of sh*t.”

13. Crockett mocked Christian lawmakers who want to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), asserting that they are “set on taking food from the hungry.”

13. She accused the GOP of pursuing a “demonic agenda.”

This happened during a DOGE Subcommittee Hearing in May on keeping men out of women’s sports.

“Congressional Republicans have been working to execute one of the most aggressive anti-women legislative agendas in history, and yet they’re here today trying to convince the American people that discriminating against trans people is somehow the only way to protect women,” she said, claiming it was “another attempt by Republicans to distract from their demonic and disastrous policies that are making it more difficult for Americans to make ends meet.”

She made no mention of her party’s efforts to abort babies and groom children for transgendering — policies some would describe as objectively “demonic.”

14. The Senate hopeful accused Trump of throwing people in “concentration camps.”

“I’m looking forward to some of the things that we’re going to do on oversight as we continue to push back against this administration, now that we know that they are doing things such as snatching people off the streets and throwing them down in what I would consider to be concentration camps or prisons,” she said of the Trump administration focusing on the deportation of illegal immigrants.

15. Finally, she pushed for illegal immigration by stating that black Americans are “done picking cotton.”

“I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants,” Crockett said. “The fact is, ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now… we done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”