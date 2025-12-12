Trump Signs Legislation Honoring 1980 USA Olympic Hockey Champs

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Friday that honors the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team, which overcame the heavily favored Soviet Union before going on to win the gold medal game.

Team captain Mike Eruzione, who scored the iconic game-winning goal against the Soviets in the high-stakes semi-finals game, goalie Jim Craig, and many other members of the “Miracle on Ice” joined Trump in the Oval Office, where he signed the H.R. 452, the Miracle on Ice Bill. The Soviets had taken gold in the previous four Olympics.

White House staff secretary Will Scharf noted that the bill authorizes the minting of medals in honor of the team.

“We’re delighted to be joined today by true legends of American sports history and heroes for the entire nation, the 1980 U.S. Olympic ice hockey team,” Trump said. “This was one of the biggest moments that I’ve ever seen in sports, and I like sports.”

“These are the men who gave us one of the most storied athletic wins of all time. It’s called the ‘Miracle on Ice,’ and I guess that’s what it was,” he added.

Along with Eruzione and Craig, Steve Janaszak, Bill Baker, Dave Christian, Ken Morrow, Jack O’Callaghan, Mike Ramsey, Neil Broten, Rob McClanahan, Buzz Schneider, Dave Silk, and Phil Verchota were on hand, as well as the children of multiple players who have passed away. Ryan Suter, a hockey veteran himself, was there in place of his father, Bob Suter, andTarja Lewis represented her father, Mark Pavelich.

Trump had each player introduce himself before the cameras and say a few words.

“I’m so proud of all my teammates and what we have accomplished for our country,” Craig said.

He also thanked Trump “for your courage that you show the country every single day” and for “making our country safe again.”

All players were sporting replica hats that they wore during the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, and Eruzione provided one to Trump on behalf of the team. Trump put it on for a group picture together.

“I don’t think words can explain how proud we are of what you’ve done for our team,” Eruzione said.

O’Callaghan emphasized, “We’re a bunch of proud Americans, and we’re thrilled to be in your presence.”

As 13 of the players were from Minnesota, Trump jokingly asked if they had Somalians on their team, causing the players to burst out in laughter.