President Donald Trump received a hero’s welcome at the Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, where he tossed the coin to decide the kickoff.

Those in attendance greeted Trump with a host of cheers during his introduction ahead of the toss.

Head referee Tim Rich thanked Trump for his “leadership and… continued support of our servicemembers and our veterans,” adding, “It’s an honor to have you here today.”

Trump responded that it was a “great honor” to attend.

The Army called tails and won the toss with the president’s flip, opting to kick the ball and receive the kickoff to start the second half. Trump shook hands with both teams’ captains after the toss. A flyover and the national anthem were also part of the opening ceremonies.

Trump was also spotted smiling as the crowd chanted “USA!”

At halftime, with Army leading 13-7, Trump crossed the field to ensure he spent equal time with both cadets and shipmen.

Trump has a long-standing tradition of attending the rivalry game as president or president-elect. He was present for the annual contest in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2024.

At last year’s game, he attended with then-Vice President-elect JD Vance, and they met with Daniel Penny at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The president announced he would attend this year’s contest during a Thanksgiving call with troops.

A soldier named Army Sgt. Major Anderson asked Trump who he would wager on if he had to bet on the game.

“That’s a terrible question!” Trump joked. “He’ll get me in so much trouble.”

“But I’ll tell you what I will do, I’ll be going… One of those teams is having a spectacular year…They’re both doing well, but I’ll be at the game, and I’m going to let you know right after the game who’s going to win,” he added.

The Army has won 6 of the last 10 matchups, though Navy holds the all-time record, 62-55, since 1890.