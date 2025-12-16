The Trump State Department is taking on the “NGO industrial complex, Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy spokesman at the U.S. Department of State, said during an appearance on Breitbart New Daily.

Pigott walked through what the State Department is doing to go after NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) that are resettling people across the U.S., and he explained, “As the President said at the UN, we have seen self destructive policies adopted by so many countries around the world. And one of the most destructive things that we’ve seen, whether it’s in foreign assistance or otherwise, is this NGO industrial complex, and there really is no other term for it,” Pigott said

He added a massive amount of money has gone to these NGOS, which “essentially pay for extremely wealthy lifestyles here in the United States,” he said.

“Even when we’re talking about foreign assistance, the foreign assistance either doesn’t go to the person that it needs to go to, or actually was used to promote policies that are destructive to our countries or counter to the foreign policy of the United States,” he said.

Because of that, the Trump administration, he said, is saying “enough is enough when it comes to foreign assistance.”

“We’re going to be building capacity directly with countries so we can have foreign aid that stops – doesn’t go on forever. We’re not going to give it to NGOs that are going to promote woke policies, or give it to NGOs that are just going to fuel their own profit, their own bottom line,” he vowed.

“So we are taking action here to make sure our tax dollars are spent well, and that every tax dollar is in line with our national interests,” the spokesman said. “That’s our standard, and that’s the policy we’re pursuing.”

