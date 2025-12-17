The United States Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jared Isaacman as Administrator of NASA in a 67-30 vote, officially approving President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the space agency. The self-made billionaire, commercial astronaut, and aviation entrepreneur, at age 42, becomes the youngest person in history to lead NASA.

In a statement on X, Transportation Secretary and NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy responded to the announcement:

“Congratulations to Jared Isaacman on his confirmation as NASA Administrator. It’s been an honor to help drive @POTUS’ vision for American leadership in space. I wish Jared success as he begins his tenure and leads NASA as we go back to the Moon in 2028 and beat China.”

A lifelong aviation enthusiast and entrepreneur, Isaacman began his career repairing credit card machines as a teenager before founding Shift4 Payments. He later launched Draken International, a firm specializing in military pilot training using privately operated aircraft. In 2021, he gained national recognition for commanding Inspiration4, the first all-civilian spaceflight aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. The mission was followed by the Polaris Program, a private spaceflight initiative through which he completed the first-ever commercial spacewalk in 2024.

In their January 2025 op-ed supporting Isaacman’s nomination, former Speaker and former Rep. Bob Walker wrote: “Simply put, America’s next big endeavors–from establishing a moon base and going to Mars to mining critical minerals from asteroids and manufacturing in weightless environments–will require continued private sector innovation and investment.”

Isaacman’s confirmation hearing in April, chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), focused heavily on the administration’s Moon-to-Mars strategy. Cruz and Isaacman met shortly before the hearing, after which Cruz tweeted that the nominee “committed to having American astronauts return to the lunar surface ASAP so we can develop the technologies needed to go on to Mars.” The Texas senator emphasized the urgency of the timeline, warning that “the moon mission MUST happen in President Trump’s term or else China will beat us there and build the first moonbase.” He described Artemis and the Moon-to-Mars Program as “critical for American leadership in space.”